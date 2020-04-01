Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 is available to download now for PC. Valve has shared the full patch notes for this brand new update.
The second update for Half-Life Alyx improves the controller options. It also resolves some performance issues. Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 patch notes below.
Half-Life Alyx Update 1.2 Full Patch Notes
Additions:
- Added full-featured support for left / right hand for movement controls, independently of left / right hand for weapon controls.
To use this: Select Left / Right hand in the in-game UI, and then select the desired Weapon / Off-Hand bindings in the SteamVR controller bindings UI.
- Added an option to draw subtitles and captions to the spectator window only.
- Clarified Height Adjust accessibility options, and set better defaults across various controllers.
Performance notes:
- Improved discoverability of the Performance UI settings.
- Added better detection of low-memory situations.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a UI issue where graphics settings would appear to drop from Medium to Low.
- Fixed not being able to use Quick Back, Shift-Dash-Jump, and teleport feet rotation when Controller Turning was turned off.
- Also fixed a case where loading a left-handed savegame from the Main Menu could cause the player to lose ammo.
- Fixed savegames where the SMG was missing parts of its model.
- Fixed a number of crashes.
Half-Life Alyx is available now for PC through Steam.