Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 is available to download now for PC. Valve has shared the full patch notes for this brand new update.

The second update for Half-Life Alyx improves the controller options. It also resolves some performance issues. Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 patch notes below.

Half-Life Alyx Update 1.2 Full Patch Notes

Additions:

Added full-featured support for left / right hand for movement controls, independently of left / right hand for weapon controls.

To use this: Select Left / Right hand in the in-game UI, and then select the desired Weapon / Off-Hand bindings in the SteamVR controller bindings UI.

Added an option to draw subtitles and captions to the spectator window only.

Clarified Height Adjust accessibility options, and set better defaults across various controllers.

Performance notes:

Improved discoverability of the Performance UI settings.

Added better detection of low-memory situations.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a UI issue where graphics settings would appear to drop from Medium to Low.

Fixed not being able to use Quick Back, Shift-Dash-Jump, and teleport feet rotation when Controller Turning was turned off.

Also fixed a case where loading a left-handed savegame from the Main Menu could cause the player to lose ammo.

Fixed savegames where the SMG was missing parts of its model.

Fixed a number of crashes.

Half-Life Alyx is available now for PC through Steam.