Half-Life Alyx Update 1.2 Full Patch Notes

April 1, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 is available to download now for PC. Valve has shared the full patch notes for this brand new update.

The second update for Half-Life Alyx improves the controller options. It also resolves some performance issues. Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2 patch notes below.

Additions:

  • Added full-featured support for left / right hand for movement controls, independently of left / right hand for weapon controls.
    To use this: Select Left / Right hand in the in-game UI, and then select the desired Weapon / Off-Hand bindings in the SteamVR controller bindings UI.
  • Added an option to draw subtitles and captions to the spectator window only.
  • Clarified Height Adjust accessibility options, and set better defaults across various controllers.

Performance notes:

  • Improved discoverability of the Performance UI settings.
  • Added better detection of low-memory situations.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a UI issue where graphics settings would appear to drop from Medium to Low.
  • Fixed not being able to use Quick Back, Shift-Dash-Jump, and teleport feet rotation when Controller Turning was turned off.
  • Also fixed a case where loading a left-handed savegame from the Main Menu could cause the player to lose ammo.
  • Fixed savegames where the SMG was missing parts of its model.
  • Fixed a number of crashes.

Half-Life Alyx is available now for PC through Steam.


