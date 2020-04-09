Half-Life Alyx update version 1.2.1 is available to download now for PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
This new update implements a number of bug fixes. There are no additional features implemented in this update. Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2.1 patch notes below.
Half-Life Alyx Update Version 1.2.1 Full Patch Notes
Changes:
- Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).
- Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.
- Fix for some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR systems.
- Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.
- Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.
- Fix for several crashes.
- Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.
- Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.
- Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.
- Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.
The game is available now for PC through Steam.