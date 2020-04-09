Half-Life Alyx update version 1.2.1 is available to download now for PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This new update implements a number of bug fixes. There are no additional features implemented in this update. Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2.1 patch notes below.

Half-Life Alyx Update Version 1.2.1 Full Patch Notes

Changes:

Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fix for several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

The game is available now for PC through Steam.