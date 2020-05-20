Half-Life Alyx Update Version 1.31 Full Patch Notes For May 20

Half-Life Alyx update version 1.31 is available to download now for PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game has resolved a number of bugs. It also implements fixes to resolve issues with numerous crashes and other minor fixes.

Get the complete Half-Life Alyx update 1.2.1 patch notes below.

Half-Life Alyx Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Fixed Hammer’s “entity-only” compile mode not working properly.

Fixed a bug that prevented interactive prefabs and other physics entities from compiling correctly.

Fixed a bug that prevented “Start Game with Addons” from working with “Original Maps”.

Fixed a bug where loading a mis-configured addon could result in getting stuck at the loading screen.

Fixed a bug that could cause point_worldtext rendering to be corrupted.

Numerous crash fixes and other minor fixes.

The game is available now for PC.