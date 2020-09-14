Halo 3: ODST for PC, part of the Master Chief Collection to release on September 22

343i and Microsoft have confirmed that the long awaited Halo 3: ODST for PC will release on September 22. The game is part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection which is slowly making its way in full on PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox One and PC. The PC version is distributed via Steam and Microsoft Store. Also check out the newly released trailer for the upcoming release below:

Halo 3: ODST is one of my favorite games in the series and features a grounded approach by starring Orbital Drop Shock Troopers or ODST for short. ODST was the first game in the series to not feature series protagonist Master Chief as the protagonist.

Looking forward to playing the game on PC? Let us know about your exitement in the comments below.