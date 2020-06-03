Hangar 13: Mafia Remake development comparable to Resident Evil 2

Although the Mafia II and Mafia III remakes (or remasters, whatever you’d like to call it) are already out, people are looking forward to Hanger 13’s Mafia: Definitive Edition which is touted to be a much better affair than its sequels.

Its no secret that Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Editions didn’t have the best of launches with countless bugs still left to be smashed before release, developer Hangar 13 has some more time with their remake of the original title which release in August.

For a little bit of background on Hangar 13, the developer is credited with being the lead team behind the original release of Mafia III.

Hangar 13 stated in an interview with PlayFront that the development of Mafia: Definitive Edition can be compared with last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake which was truly a remake in every sense of the word.

“Hangar 13 has created a completely new engine to bring the gangster legend to life, which is reflected in reflective and rain-soaked streets, contemporary cars, and incredibly accurate character details. The Mafia remake also includes updated scripts, brand new in-engine cutscenes and additional gameplay sequences that never existed in the original game. ”

We’re hopeful that the game is all that its hyped up to be as honestly the Mafia games are quite good, but always fall short in some easily rectifiable areas.

Mafia: Definitive Edition releases for the PS4, Xbox One and PC later this Summer on August 28, 2020.