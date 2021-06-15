Hitman 3 just got a hot June patch that has brought a lot of new content to the game. With update 3.4 Hitman 3 got a new act in the Seven Deadly Sins called Sloth and many more. Read all of the patch notes for the update below.

Hitman 3 update 3.4 released; June patch notes for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Switch.

New content:

Seven Deadly Sins Act 3: Sloth

Act 3 let’s you chill out and take a step back. Act 3: Sloth continues The Seven Deadly Sins series. You will need to save up all the energy you can for the Sloth Depletion Escalation and delve inside the mind of Agent 47. The Dartmoor location now has a different experience to enjoy, plus you can unlock new suit and sin-themed items to flaunt your inner sloth. Each Seven Deadly Sins act can be purchased separately, or all together in the Seven Deadly Sins Collection at a reduced price.

General Updates

Stability Improvements

Several issues on all platforms that were causing the game to crash or be unstable have been fixed and resolved.

Challenges and Trophy/Achievements

Here is the list of all the trophies/achievements and challenges below that have had their unlock conditions tweaked in this patch.

Showstopper (Paris)

Tourist Attraction (Marrakesh)

Perfectionist (Bonus Episode)

Guest Starring (Bangkok)

Infiltrator (Hawke’s Bay)

Full House (Dartmoor)

Train Surfing (Carpathian Mountains)

The Classics Challenges

Couple things were tweaked affecting how the Classics Challenges unlock. Firstly, it has been made sure of that players who reach the required amount (e.g. 17) or above, will successfully be unlocking the challenge and be earning the accompanying reward. Players who still have issues regarding this are encouraged to start and exit a mission that has those challenges available.

Secondly, players who had their progress against these challenges reset with the last patch (3.30), they will now have the correct progress.

These were the main changes made to the game and to know about rest of the patch notes which include some audio and location changes. You can visit Hitman 3’s official website https://www.ioi.dk/hitman-3-june-patch-3-40/.

The size of the update is about 2.5gb to 3.5gb on all platforms. What did you think about this update, do let us know in the comments below.