Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition update 1.01 is available to download now on PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Horizon Zero Dawn didn’t have a smooth launch on PC. The game suffered from crashes, performance issues and major bugs. It has been patched by Guerrilla Games in its first update.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Update 1.01 Patch Notes For PC

Crash/Hang Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.

Functionality Issue Fixes

Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.

Other Fixes

Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Fixed several backend issues.

Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.

Here are the known issues.

KNOWN ISSUES

In addition to the issues identified previously, we’re working on a number of high-priority issues: