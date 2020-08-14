Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition update 1.01 is available to download now on PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.
Horizon Zero Dawn didn’t have a smooth launch on PC. The game suffered from crashes, performance issues and major bugs. It has been patched by Guerrilla Games in its first update.
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Update 1.01 Patch Notes For PC
Crash/Hang Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.
Functionality Issue Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.
- Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.
- Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.
Other Fixes
- Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.
- Fixed several backend issues.
- Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.
Here are the known issues.
KNOWN ISSUES
In addition to the issues identified previously, we’re working on a number of high-priority issues:
- Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.
- Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.
- Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.
- Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.
- We’re aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.