How 5G Will Revolutionize the Future of eSports and Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming has experienced a serious uptick as of late and a lot of that has to do with the development of technology. The industry of gaming in itself has come a very long way and it’s grown to become more than just a form of entertainment. To many, it’s a lifestyle and even a career. There are many reasons that could have accounted for the surge in mobile gaming and eSports. Of course, it helped that technology just got better and better over time. It started with 3G that evolved into LTE and now it’s 5G. This kind of mobile internet speed is making it easier and easier for people to play their favorite games remotely without any hitches or interruptions in their gaming experience.

Aside from that, more and more people just love to play on their phones and mobile devices. When the pandemic hit society in 2020, many communities were forced to think of ways to keep themselves stimulated and entertained while staying indoors. Industry analysts claim that around 2.7 billion people in the world are considered gamers. With that said, it might be apt to take a look at how the gaming industry is going to continually evolve as new technology becomes available and as more people are turning to their phones and tablets to play.

Mobile Gaming is a vastly growing industry with popular titles like Mobile Legends, Clash of Clans, and Pokemon Go leading the way. But it’s also a space for casual gamers who prefer simpler forms of gaming like puzzle games, crosswords, online slots, and more. Regardless, the reason that gaming is so popular is because there’s always something for everyone to enjoy.

5G for Gaming

Now that 5G is finally here, one can say that there’s never really been a better time for gaming, especially when it comes to mobile online gaming. The world is dominated by various forms of media consumption that rely on fast internet. Millions of Zoom meetings and YouTube videos are streamed every week and they all depend on steady and fast internet connections. But when you look at 5G, it’s almost as if this era of technological entertainment primarily panders to the gaming community of the world. 5G is a game-changer in the way that mobile gamers will be able to enjoy all their favorite titles while being out and about.

Wi-Fi technology is still as solid and as reliable as ever, but it’s not always going to be accessible for everyone. Fortunately, 5G is the answer for mobile gamers who want to hop on for a quick game with their friends even though they might not have immediate access to a Wi-Fi connection. The reliance on 5G for gaming will grow even more and more prominent as the technology is continuously rolled out throughout various parts of the world. But just how fast is 5G really?

Well, based on testing, 5G can virtually provide internet speeds that are ten times as fast as traditional 4G. This means improved latency for gamers who rely on fast reactions and immediate responses. This kind of internet speed can either make or break a gamer’s experience as a whole. The amount of time that it takes to transfer data from your device to another is dramatically improved because of 5G internet.

5G for eSports

Like we previously talked about, gaming isn’t just a form of leisure or recreation anymore. It’s not just a tool for entertainment. Many people have found a way to monetize gaming and have made some very substantial careers out of it. In fact, the eSports industry was only further legitimized when it made its debut in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. This isn’t a surprise as Asia has the most colorful and vibrant eSports community in the world. 5G is going to democratize high-speed gaming for everyone. This means that the skills development aspect of building new professionals for eSports will be made easier because of 5G technology. More people will get the chance to game on the best settings and conditions possible because of higher internet speeds.This means a better class of athletes in the future which will inevitably lead to a higher quality of competition.

5G for General Media Consumption

Aside from that, 5G will be a game changer when it comes to general media consumption. YouTube or Netflix buffering will become a thing of the past as more people embrace 5G technology for their everyday lives.