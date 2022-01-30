How do you get a Classic rep? WoW Classic reputation guide for new players!

WoW Classic has a number of factions you can level reputation with for rewards. They all possess bonuses to help the player maximize their performance.

WoW Classic reputation is required: they give access to epic reputations’ profession recipes, enchants, and more. Since it takes a while to level them and they’re needed everywhere, some people decide to get a WoW Classic reputation boost.

Various kinds of World of Warcraft Classic reputation

Argent Dawn

A neutral faction available to both factions. This faction has members around Azeroth and fights the forces of the Scourge.

You can level with this faction by:

Killing Undead mobs in the Eastern or Western Plaguelands until Friendly.

Questing in the Plaguelands

Farming Scholomance & Stratholme to Honored. (Plus bosses to Exalted)

Completing repeatable Cauldron quests in the Western Plaguelands.

Turning in Scourgestones (and using the Argent Dawn Valor Tokens you obtain from this).

Argent Dawn offers the Chromatic Mantle of the Dawn, which is the BiS shoulder enchant, up until the Zul’Gurub raid.

Shen’Dralar

This is a faction of Highborne elves located in Dire Maul. They offer:

Fire Resistance trinkets (one per class).

Three leg/head enchants.

You can progress to Exalted by:

Handing away Librams and Class books. Class books can be turned in once and you’re rewarded with an according class trinket. Later you can do additional quests like Arcane Refreshment.



Timbermaw Hold

The faction of furbolgs residing in caves connected to three zones: Felwood, Moonglade, Winterspring.

The rewards are:

Profession recipes

Shortcuts to the aforementioned zones by using their caves.

Starting out is going to be a bit harder since you start at Hostile reputation level. You can get to Exalted by doing the following:

Complete the introduction quests to prove yourself to the tribe.

Kill Deadwood Furbolgs in Felwood (until Revered).

Kill Winterfall Furbolgs in Winterspring (until Revered).

Collect materials to complete the repeatable quests (until Exalted).

Thorium Brotherhood

A Dark Iron Dwarf faction tied to the Molten Core raid and Blackrock Depths dungeon.

They sell:

Crafting recipes for each profession Fire Resistance gear. Blacksmithing epic weapon recipes.



They help you craft the Legendary Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros.

The must-have World of Warcraft Classic reputations

There are three raid reps which are necessary since some sell BiS items, tier pieces, enchants, and recipes that are highly sought-after by guilds.

Hydraxian Waterlords

This faction is comprised of Water Elementals that oppose Ragnaros, the Firelord.

Farm out rep thorough:

Killing Air and Fire elementals in Silithus and the Burning Steppes

Kill Fire elemental bosses in Blackrock Depths and Upper Blackrock Spire.

Slaying monsters in Molten Core. Bosses will be the only reputation source to Exalted.

Doing the final quest for this faction, A Hero’s Reward

Weekly Molten Core runs

Unlike most factions, you level reputation with Waterlords to unlock the two final bosses of Molten Core: Majordomo Executus and Ragnaros with Aqual Quintessence.

Brood of Nozdormu

Time guarding Bronze Dragonflight. in WoW Classic, this faction is involved in war with the Qiraji of Silithus and the forces of the Old God C’Thun.

You start at a Hated level reputation. To get to Exalted, you need:

Kill trash mobs inside AQ20 and AQ40 up to Neutral.

Farm Silithid Carapace Fragment, Icon Silithid Carapace Fragments from silithids in Silithus for the repeatable quest: The Hand of the Righteous.

Kill bosses inside AQ20 and AQ40 from Neutral until Exalted;

Complete quests from the Scepter;

Сomplete reward quests in Ahn’Qiraj

The faction opens the gates of Ahn’Qiraj. Once the gates are opened, players enter AQ and get various rewards.

The Zandalar Tribe

Like the Hydraxian Waterlords, the Zandalar Tribe is connected to the Zul’Gurub raid.

The main reasons to farm rep with them:

Class specific head and leg enchants at Friendly.

3 types of shoulder enchants for every class that unlock at Exalted.

Epic Alchemy and Enchanting recipes

5-piece Zul’Gurub item sets obtained with Tokens and items found in the raid. You turn them in at a certain reputation level.

Gain reputation by:

Killing trash and bosses in Zul’Gurub

Run the Zul’Gurub raid often. It resets every 3 days.

Turn-in quests that you can complete at Vinchaxa, who can be found on Yojamba Isle, at the west of Zul’Gurub and Northwest of Stranglethorn.

Last but not Least: PvP factions

For each battleground there’s a reputation faction you can level by partaking in these BGs.

Each PvP factions reward you with an according Tabard, gear, consumables (potions and bandages) and iconic War mounts at Exalted.

Alliance: Warsong Gulch: Silverwing Sentinels Arathi Basin: League of Arathor Alterac Valley: Stormpike Guard

Horde: (respectively) Warsong Outriders The Defilers Frostwolf Clan



Some guildmasters look specifically for players with leveled reputation, since Classic is harsh and every new player gives trouble of strenuous gearing and profession grinding. Raid members are valuable. If one leaves, guild’s progression suffers.