How Does The PS5 Compare To An Average PC?

If you are lucky enough to have got your hands on a PS5, then you will already know what an amazing piece of technology it truly is.

However, even though the PS5 is impressive in its own right, how would it stack up if we compared it to an average PC?

Well, that is exactly what we are going to discuss in this article.

In this article, we will be letting the PS5 go head to head with an average PC to see how they both compare, as well as going through a few of the most notable pros and cons for each corner.

Better Performance But Less Utility

When it comes to the actual specs of a PS5 and the average PC, we may actually have to give this one to the PS5.

However, when it comes to utility, the PC wins by far.

The number of functions you can perform on a PC is truly unbelievable, and to overlook this factor would be to miss out on a whole aspect of the debate.

Sure, you can watch YouTube and Netflix on a PS5 now, but can you code? Can you create a website? Can you play online casino slots? Can you open up Word or Excel and make a document or spreadsheet respectively?

When you factor in that a PC is able to do everything a PS5 can do in terms of functionality and pair it with the endless other options available, the PC really is the clear winner when it comes to general use.

However, when it comes to the question of are PC’s better for gaming than PS5’s, things begin to get a little more competitive.

More Bang For Your Buck

If you are planning on buying a PS5 or PC for the sole purpose of gaming, then you may actually want to go for the PS5.

Even though in times of the past the PC has always remained the superior option for gaming, with this new generation of consoles, this may not be the case anymore.

In order to get a PC that has better performance than a PS5, you’ll be looking at a price point upwards of thousands of dollars.

Furthermore, if you try to get a gaming PC that’s around the same price as a PS5, it is highly unlikely you will be able to get anything that comes close.

It’s a fact that PS5’s are cheaper than Gaming PC’s, and if you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, then PS5s are the clear winner.

The PS5 is truly an impressive piece of technology, and this may be the first time ever that a console has been able to win out a PC when it comes to gaming.

So, what are your thoughts on the topic?

Both the PS5 and PC have their pros and cons, and in reality, neither one of them is better than the other in all aspects.

When it comes to utility, the PC still reigns supreme. However, when it comes to gaming, the PS5 may actually come out on top on this one.