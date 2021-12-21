How to Report Bitcoin Scammers

Do you feel helpless because you’ve lost Bitcoins through a scam? If yes, here’s how to report a Bitcoin scam or scammers.

Bitcoin is among the hottest commodities online today. Savvy investors have reaped significant returns from their investments in this digital asset. However, criminals looking for quick riches also target unsuspecting investors and steal their tokens.

Today, Bitcoin scammers target crypto exchanges like quantum ai trading official website, where people buy and sell this virtual currency. Also, fraudsters target digital wallets to access the coins that users store in them. So, what options do you have if somebody hacks your crypto wallet or an online exchange and steals your money?

What to if Somebody Hacks Your Crypto Wallet

If somebody hacks your Bitcoin wallet and steals your money, report to the police or relevant law enforcement agency. That way, you will get a crime reference number. After that, change the login details of your wallet if possible. Follow the procedure that the service provider has described and reset your security information, like the password. Also, enable the two-factor authentication feature to ensure that criminals can’t hack access to your funds in the future.

After that, contact the service provider and let them know that somebody hacked your account. The service provider may have a way to retain the transaction information and help with recovery. If you don’t get a favorable response, report the service provider to the relevant authorities.

Reporting a Bitcoin Scammer

If the above methods fail to work, follow these steps to report the Bitcoin scammer.

Contact the crypto platform: Start by contacting the crypto trading platform via which you lost the Bitcoins. Warn the crypto platform that you will report to relevant financial authorities in your country if you don’t get the funds back. But this doesn’t guarantee that you will get the funds back. However, it’s the correct procedure.

Report the platform to relevant financial authorities: The next step is to report the scammers or Bitcoin scams to an appropriate monetary authority in your country. You can also work with a scam recovery company. Disclose all information about the scammer or the fraud to file the complaints, and the company will try to recover your lost Bitcoin.

Get online help: You can seek assistance online if you lose your Bitcoins through a scam. For instance, you can share scam information on online forums and social media platforms. Some people could have information that may help the authorities find the scammers. Also, sharing the scam information online might enable you to get the necessary assistance to recover the lost funds.

Expose the crypto wallet: Inform the crypto wallet provider about the scam and take the above measures. That way, you can raise awareness and even jeopardize the possible relationship between scammers and the wallet provider. It might also prevent future scams.

Recovering Your Scammed Bitcoin

Once you’ve reported the Bitcoin scammers, you can proceed with their recovery. And the safest way to do this is by hiring a Bitcoin recovery company. Such a firm has experienced experts that can track the transaction and apply relevant tech processes to reclaim your Bitcoin.

Although you will pay the company to recover your Bitcoins, you will have peace of mind knowing that somebody is working to reclaim your scammed tokens. Ideally, a professional company will use legal and effective methods to recover your coins. The best firm can help you if you lose Bitcoins via a scam, ransom, fake ICO, or hacking.

Final Thoughts

Losing Bitcoin through fake miners, crypto exchanges, wallets, or ICOs doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. This guide advises you on what to do if somebody scams you, leading to the loss of your Bitcoin. Follow these procedures to report and reclaim your lost Bitcoins.