Hunt Showdown update version 1.06 is available to download now. This update adds support for consoles crossplay among other fixes.

This is is an online multiplayer game focused on PvP and PvE encounters. It was developed by Crytek and published by Deep Silver. The new update has finally enabled crossplay for the game allowing Xbox One and PS4 users to play a match together.

Get the complete Hunt Showdown update 1.06 patch notes below.

Hunt Showdown Update 1.06 Full Patch Notes, Allows Consoles Crossplay

This patch contains the following:

Consoles Crossplay

New AI Variations

New Time of Day: Sunset

New Equipment: Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Drum, Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman & Decoy Fuses, as well as a new trait:

Levering

Improved Death Screen and Lobby

Bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.