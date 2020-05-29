Hunt Showdown update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. You can get the full Hunt Showdown update 1.07 patch notes below.

Hunt Showdown Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

General Updates

BUG FIXES

Fix for crashes.***Developer Note:***With this update we are applying a hotfix which should fix the most frequent reported crashes you have been experiencing. Unfortunately, these crashes are very rare in our testing environment and therefore we cannot be 100% certain yet until we see the results on the live environment.We appreciate your help and cooperation following the instrumented version we implemented during last update, which helped us in narrowing down the cause of the problem.

Fixed an issue that caused some assets/textures to not render during missions (invisible walls, stairs, roofs).

Fixed a bug that caused concertinas to stream-in very late.

Fixed a bug that caused the controller sensitivity (max value) to be too low.

KNOWN ISSUES

Audio may crackle sometimes.

Performance drop when entering/exiting dark sight.

Black/Red flash before entering Death Screen.

Tutorial hints keep showing unless they are disabled in the options menu.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.