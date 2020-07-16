Hunt Showdown Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Hunt Showdown update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The main additions in this update are Trials, News Weapons, and Legendaries. Get an overview of this Hunt Showdown update 1.10 with the patch notes below.
Hunt Showdown Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes
This patch contains the following:
- Dual Wielding ‚ Double the gun, double the fun.
This Update brings the long-awaited Dual Wielding feature, available when using two identical handguns.
- Trials Mode
You have asked, and we listened! We are happy to introduce the first iteration of our PVE mode ‚ Trials!
- Explore the maps, complete difficult challenges, and collect Trial Stars for exclusive rewards.
- New Legendaries
The update brings three shiny new Legendaries as well as two others, exclusively unlockable with the Trials Mode!
- Bug fixes