Introducing Lenovo Legion Gaming PCs with New Intel Core Processors

Lenovo ranks amongst the best tech companies across the globe and they have introduced the latest personal-use technology available in Asia. From mobile phones to laptops, they have done it all. Called the 'Legion' series, these laptops can ensure the ultimate PC gaming experience.

If you happen to be a serious gamer, then you must take your tech needs seriously. If you are looking for an innovative and brand new gaming laptop, then you definitely need to notice the Lenovo Legion laptops. All of their laptops are of solid quality, have amazing specifications, and are reasonably priced also.

Here’s an in-depth guide to the Lenovo Legion gaming PCs, which you should definitely take a long and hard look into, right away.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi Gaming Laptop

One of the best products introduced by Lenovo is the Legion 5Pi, which got released by the company towards the tail-end of 2020. It has a minimalist and clean design – despite which it packs in a serious punch. It has adequate processing power, which will help you play your favourite heavy-duty games without any hitch. Take a quick look at the specifications.

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300 Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6 GB GDDR6

Memory: 8 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz

HDD: 1 TB & 256 GB SSD

Smart Cache: 16 MB

Clock Speed: 5.1 GHz

Extra Features: Unlimited Access to 100+ games with Xbox Game Pass for PC

This is a fantastic gaming laptop and is definitely one of the best Lenovo Legion products that you can find.

Lenovo Legion 7i 2021 Gaming Laptop

Right now, Lenovo’s flagship device is the Legion 7i gaming laptop, which was released only a few weeks back in the middle of May 2021. The laptop is quite powerful and is 16-inch which fits with the all-new Intel Core processors. In fact, Lenovo reached an agreement with Intel and equipped all of the new Legions with Intel’s 11th Generation Intel Core-H series. This laptop is extremely innovative and quite appropriate for heavy gamers.

Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11980HK Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070/3080 6/8/16 GB GDDR6

Memory: 16 GB/32 GB DDR4 3200MHz

HDD: 1 TB/2 TB & 512 GB SSD

Clock Speed: 5.1 GHz

Extra Features: Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 & Lenovo Legion AI Engine

The Lenovo Legion 7i 2021 is great, and the new Intel Core i9 processor is amazing.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro 2021 Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is the best option for gamers who wish to have a professional experience. Announced along with the Legion 7i, the 5i Pro is all set to make its debut from June 2021. It has a 16” display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, which will help to improve your in-game peripheral vision. It comes with Nahimic 3D audio also.

Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/3060/3070 4/6/8 GB GDDR6

Memory: 8/16/32 GB DDR4 3200MHz

HDD: 256/512 GB and 1 TB SSD

Display: 16” with 165 Hz

Extra Features: Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 & Lenovo Legion AI Engine

For those looking for the best and most affordable pro-gamer laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is an obvious choice.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 SE Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion Y series is an exclusive range of laptops that are engineered to provide optimum performance. The Legion Y7000 will be able to provide you with the best quality experience. It has a 15.6" screen and a very impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz. This laptop will be able to handle all the major AAA and AAA+ games easily.

Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H Processor

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR5

Memory: 8/16/32 GB DDR4 2666MHz

HDD: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB PCIe SSD

Display: 15.6” with 144 Hz refresh rate

Extra Features: Dolby Atmos Sound Radar & Lenovo Coldfront cooling system

If your desire is to own a powerful gaming laptop for your AAA gaming needs, the Lenovo Legion Y7000 is the best choice for you.

Lenovo Legion 5i 17” Gaming Laptop

With a 17” display, this new reboot of the Lenovo Legion 5i was launched in March 2021. It is a wonderful laptop and is the only one in this list powered by an AMD Ryzen Pro processor. This is a powerful machine that will be able to handle your online/offline gaming needs without any hitches at all. This is an attractive machine as well, and is offered by Lenovo in “Phantom Blue”.

Processor: AMD Cezanne Ryzen 7 5800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4/6 GB GDDR5

Memory: 8/16/32 GB DDR4 3200MHz

HDD: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB PCIe SSD

Display: 17” with 120 Hz refresh rate

Extra Features: Lenovo Coldfront cooling system & Lenovo TrueStrike keyboard

It’s a wonderful machine that will serve you for many years and will be able to provide you with a memorable gaming experience.

Summarizing the names

The Lenovo Legion 7i 2021 is the flagship model which is releasing in June 2021. It’s a fantastic device with an Intel Core i9 processor.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro 2021 is a stunning machine with an Intel 11th Gen i7 processor. It is a wonderful choice of laptop for all the pro-gamers out there.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000 is an affordable yet powerful gaming laptop that you can choose if the budget is limited. It will serve you faithfully for a long time.

Finally, the Lenovo Legion 5 with an AMD Ryzen processor is a powerful and souped-up machine that will be able to provide you with a customizable and fun experience.

Final Thoughts

This is basically all you need to know about the Lenovo Legion laptops, released quite recently. The Lenovo Legion 7i (2021) is the most anticipated laptop of recent times and ranks amongst the first devices to come with an 11th Gen. Intel i9 processor. If you’re looking forward to buying a heavy-duty gaming laptop, then you have to wait till June 2021 for the debut of the Lenovo Legion 7i 2021 model.