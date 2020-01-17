Iron Man VR Delayed

Marvel’s Iron Man VR received many positive first impressions from those who had the opportunity to go hands-particularly for its intuitive flying controls and representation of actually being Iron Man. Unfortunately however much like Marvel’s Avengers, fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can suit up as Tony Stark.

Originally slated for release in February, Iron Man VR is being pushed back. According to Camouflaj, the game’s developer, Iron Man VR is now scheduled to release in mid Q2.

In a recent tweet Camouflaj, had this to say:

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!

With Marvel’s Avengers originally slated to launch on May 15, 2020–it has subsequently been pushed back to Q3 with a September 4th release–Iron Man has effectively taken its place. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part 2 all being delayed to name a few, Camouflaj is in good company taking a few more months to polish the game.