Journey to the Savage Planet update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game has fixed a number of bugs including one that prevented players from completing a quest.

Journey To The Savage Planet Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Fixed a bug preventing players from completing the frog combat quest

– Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck on a white screen when teleporting

– Added volume sliders for Music and Dialog

– Misc UI and bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.