Journey to the Savage Planet update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for the Hot Garbage DLC. It also implemented a number of features like aim assist and new visual filters for photo mode.

Get the complete Journey to the Savage Planet update 1.07 patch notes below.

Journey To The Savage Planet Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Support for the Hot Garbage add-on added

– Aim assist improved with new snap targeting functionality

– Visual filters from Photo Mode can now be applied to gameplay

– Creatures can now be placed and posed in Photo Mode

– Misc bug fixes and optimizations

The game is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.