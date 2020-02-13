Jump Force update version 2.00 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update?

The new update to the game adds an Online Event called Tournament. Some stability improvements have also been made to the game. Get the Jump Force update 2.00 patch notes below.

Jump Force Update Version 2.00 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Added Online Event “Tournament Battle”.

Improved game stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.