Jump Force update version 2.01 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Jump Force will get a new character, Shoto Todoroki on May 26. Ahead of the release of this DLC, Bandai Namco has updated the game.
Get the complete Jump Force update 2.01 patch notes and other details below.
Jump Force Update Version 2.01 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
|Shoto Todoroki DLC Release Date
|5/26/2020
|Patch V2.01
|A new patch will be released for JUMP FORCE on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via STEAM.
The patch will include additional contents and improve the game stability.
■Release Date
Update Content:
More additions and updates are scheduled for the future.
|Boss Raid Event
|The following is an announcement of the event schedule.
■ Event
■ Period
■ Reward Distribution Time
■ Rewards
Second Prize
Thrid Prize
Raid Boss Battles are limited-time events.
You can team up with members of your clan to take on Raid Bosses Event Tickets are required.
In this event, you use Event Points earned by defeating Raid Bosses to compete with other players.
Save up enough Event Points and you’ll earn rewards! You can check the rewards at the Event Counter.
The weak point for this Raid Boss is fire. Beat the Raid Boss to climb the leaderboards!
|Clan Entry campaign
|The following is an announcement regarding the Clan Entry campaign
■ Period
■Rewards
■How to Enter
You can create or join a clan at the Clan Counter.
Players who already have a clan must login during the event period
Please be aware that even if you have a clan, you will not be
You will have 30 days to pick up your reward
Rise up J-Force members and join the campaign!
Jump Force is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.