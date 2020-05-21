Jump Force Update Version 2.01 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

More additions and updates are scheduled for the future.

The weak point for this Raid Boss is fire. Beat the Raid Boss to climb the leaderboards!

Save up enough Event Points and you’ll earn rewards! You can check the rewards at the Event Counter.

In this event, you use Event Points earned by defeating Raid Bosses to compete with other players. You can check your rank on the leaderboard.

You can team up with members of your clan to take on Raid Bosses Event Tickets are required. You must be in a clan to participate. Event Tickets may be purchased from the Shop.

Clan Entry campaign