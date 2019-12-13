Jurassic World Evolution update version 1.31 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Jurassic World Evolution update 1.31 patch notes can be seen below.

Jurassic World Evolution Update Version 1.31 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General Fixes & Tweaks

Moved Pteranodon reputation unlock to Sorna Security to match the Aviary. Changed operations strength requirement of Pteranodon fossils to match.

Added track gate rotation to HUD control prompts and changed console button for gate rotation when editing the park tour track

Fixed map icon crashes

Fixed ACU helicopter occasionally clipping through the ground

Redwood trees now fulfill forest need

Restrooms now connect to paths correctly

Camera and audio fixes for JP buildings

Various UI fixes

Various text changes

Various localisation fixes

The game is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.