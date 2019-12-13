Jurassic World Evolution update version 1.31 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Jurassic World Evolution Update Version 1.31 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- General Fixes & Tweaks
- Moved Pteranodon reputation unlock to Sorna Security to match the Aviary. Changed operations strength requirement of Pteranodon fossils to match.
- Added track gate rotation to HUD control prompts and changed console button for gate rotation when editing the park tour track
- Fixed map icon crashes
- Fixed ACU helicopter occasionally clipping through the ground
- Redwood trees now fulfill forest need
- Restrooms now connect to paths correctly
- Camera and audio fixes for JP buildings
- Various UI fixes
- Various text changes
- Various localisation fixes
The game is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.