Jurassic World Evolution update version 1.32 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Jurassic World Evolution Update Version 1.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General Fixes & Tweaks

Intro VO should now trigger correctly for JW-era challenge maps

JP gates should now play correct sounds on open and close

JP gates should no longer trap vehicles when closing

Ranger AI can now navigate through truck tour gates, and the JP gate

Removed unused JP park tour upgrade slot

Resolved performance drop when scrolling through slots

Various localisation and text fixes

Various achievement unlock fixes and text corrections

Various fixes for UI sound events

Various audio adjustments and corrections

Fixes for several rare crashes

