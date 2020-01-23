Jurassic World Evolution update version 1.32 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Jurassic World Evolution update 1.32 patch notes confirm a number of bug fixes and tweaks. Get the details about this update below.
Jurassic World Evolution Update Version 1.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
General Fixes & Tweaks
- Intro VO should now trigger correctly for JW-era challenge maps
- JP gates should now play correct sounds on open and close
- JP gates should no longer trap vehicles when closing
- Ranger AI can now navigate through truck tour gates, and the JP gate
- Removed unused JP park tour upgrade slot
- Resolved performance drop when scrolling through slots
- Various localisation and text fixes
- Various achievement unlock fixes and text corrections
- Various fixes for UI sound events
- Various audio adjustments and corrections
- Fixes for several rare crashes
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.