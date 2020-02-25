Jurassic World Evolution update version 1.33 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Some of the fixes are for localization and text. Other changes include a fix for several rare crashes on consoles. The update should be available to download now on all platforms.

Get the Jurassic World Evolution update 1.33 patch notes below.

Jurassic World Evolution Update Version 1.33 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sorna Jurassic Park no longer has unexpected Hammond Fees

Nublar Jurassic Park can now be closed/opened in Sandbox Mode

Fixed inconsistent forest coverage from Redwood scenery trees

Removed greenhouse count restriction on Nublar and Sorna Jurassic Park sandbox levels

Various text and localisation fixes

Fixes for several rare crashes on consoles

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.