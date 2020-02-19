Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road to be available in Kingdom Hearts: Union χ as a separate title

The previously teased Xehanort starring mobile spin-off Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will be available inside Kingdom Hearts: Union χ as a separate standalone title, as announced by developer Square Enix today.

This means, in simple words, to play the game all you have to do is update your Union χ game on your iOS or Android device and access Dark Road from the opening menu.

The game is now called Kingdom Hearts Uχ: Dark Road and contains both titles.

Below is the full description of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road:

Kingdom Hearts: Union χ will be combined into Kingdom Hearts Uχ: Dark Road which will boast two titles! Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road —Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will feature high speed battles that use your reflexes to flick during combat. What kind of cards do you want to see? —The world of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will showcase Xehanort’s past… What was his true path? Why did he become the seeker of darkness? Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will be a standalone game which can be played without playing Union χ. Kingdom Hearts: Union χ and Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Link Campaign The more complete your Kingdom Hearts: Union χ Medal Album is, the more points you can earn in Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road to trade in for Cards to be used in battle! Notes:

This campaign will only occur once for the release of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road.

Only players who have played Kingdom Hearts: Union χ before the release of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will be eligible. Any progress made to the Album following the release of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will not reward any points in Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road.

The Medal Album can be viewed by opening Menu > Other > Album in Kingdom Hearts: Union χ.

Details of the campaign is subject to change without any notice.

The images used in this notice are from a build still in development.

What do you think of the game? Will you be playing it? Did you play Union χ? Let us know in the comments below.