Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 and 2.8 Collection Are Out On Xbox One

Square Enix has silently dropped the Kingdom Hearts HD collections on Xbox One. While this is great news, the price of these collections is absurd.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Collection was first released on PS3. This was followed by a port to the PS4. It is now being released for the Xbox One making it the first time the whole series is playable on Microsoft’s console.

You can get KH 1.5+2.5 Collection for $49.99 while the more recent KH HD 2.8 Collection is expensive at $59.99. This is a lot more expensive especially if we compare to the PS4 version, which can be bought as low as $19.99.

These collections do offer support for 4K just like the PS4 Pro version so that should be something to consider, but the launch price is still high. Currently, there is no word on whether these collections will launch on other platforms including PC and Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was the first game in the series to arrive for the Xbox One at launch. This is despite the fact that there were no other games in the series available on the platform. The game itself has done well enough, shipping more than six million copies worldwide.