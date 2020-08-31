Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Is Up For Pre-Order, Release Date Confirmed

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now available for pre-order for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is out on November 13.

Square Enix has announced a brand new Kingdom Hearts spin-off called Melody of Memory. It will feature more than 140 songs from the game and launch for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be the first time Kingdom Hearts makes its debut on Nintendo hybrid console.

In KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, a whole host of familiar Disney friends, foes and adventures await. Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through worlds packed with rhythm-action challenges as they collect and master over 140 songs from the KINGDOM HEARTS series along the way. Whether alone, or with friends and family via local co-op and online multiplayer, players will need to defeat tough enemies and bosses to achieve the top ranks. Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls, or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is out on November 13, 2020. You can pre-order the game from Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, or Nintendo eShop. It will cost $59.99 when it launches later this year.