Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

THQ Nordic has updated the Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning to version 1.04 and implements a number of small fixes. The stability of the game has been improvements and an issue with loot bags has been resolved.

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes

Stability improvements.

Lootbags could loose contents.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.