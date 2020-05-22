Legacy of Kain Remake In Development With a Focus On Adventure And Environmental Puzzles [Rumor]

Legacy of Kain series has been long dormant and it is one of the IPs owned by Square Enix. They might have plans to bring it back as per these new rumors.

Bluepoint Games are one of the most respected studios when it comes to remaking classic games and they have mostly worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment. They are currently rumored to work on a Demon’s Souls remake for PS4 but it appears they might have something additional in development along with the remake.

According to a new rumor that was shared on 4chan, they have multiple projects in development including a Jak and Daxter Trilogy for PS4 and more interesting, a Legacy of Kain remake for Square Enix. It is scheduled for a release in 2021 if we go by this rumor. Here’s what the leaker had to say regarding this remake.

“Legacy of Kain Remake is a project that Bluepoint are pursuing thanks to the collaboration with Square Enix.

The Remake has the main objective of re-proposing the plot of the original game in an extremely faithful way, but at the same time of reimagining its gameplay in a more modern key. Square Enix ‘s goal is to bring it closer to a system similar to today’s Souls games, but keeping its adventure game focus and also preserving the environmental puzzles. A project that Bluepoints team particularly care about, and which is getting technical results very similar to those obtained with Shadow of the Colossus, with a really evocative experience of the environment of the game.”

As it stands with such leaks or rumors, we have to take them with a grain of salt. Square Enix has stressed the importance of their older IPs and it is possible that they might bring back Legacy of Kain someday, but we won’t know for sure until an official announcement happens.