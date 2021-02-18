Legend of Mana being remastered for PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch

Classic PlayStation 1 JRPG Legend of Mana is getting a remaster as announced on the latest Nintendo Direct.

The game alongside the Nintendo Switch, will also release on the PS4 and PC later this summer. Check out the trailer below:

Originally released for PS1 in 1999-2000 (JP, USA), Legend of Mana is the fourth game in the long running Mana series. The Remaster will include improved HD graphics for both the beautiful backgrounds and characters sprites. It will also have rearranged music to give the audio a bit of a modern touch.

Interesting note that not many might know, the Mana series originally started off as a Final Fantasy spin-off called Final Fantasy Adventure released for the Game Boy in 1991. The series on its own proved to be popular in its own right, but slowly started getting less attention as publisher Square Enix focused on its bigger franchises like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. In the last few years with the release of Secret of Mana Remake (2018), Collection of Mana (2019) and last year’s Trials of Mana Remake (2020) we’ve seen Square Enix pushing to bring the series back to the mainstream which is great too see.

Legend of Mana is set to release on June 24 worldwide for the PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.