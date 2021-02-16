Live games and why you should be playing them

Even if you’ve never been to a casino or played a casino game online, it’s pretty likely that you could name at least a couple of their most famous gaming options. This is because games like roulette, blackjack, and slot machines are so famous they are often featured in TV shows and movies.

However, if you’ve played online at a site like Loyal Casino, you may have also noticed another type of casino game: the “live dealer games” and wondered what they are.

Well, wonder no longer. Here’s an explanation.

What does “live casino” mean?

Traditional online casino games are controlled exclusively by random number generators. These are complicated devices that are used to produce truly random numbers so that their games are completely and verifiably fair.

Companies often use very elaborate tools for their random number generators. Some have deployed giant walls of lava lamps with cameras recording the movement of the gloop inside them. Others have used sophisticated equipment to fire a single photon at a semi-transparent material and observed whether it passed through or bounced off.

The player doesn’t see this random number generation though, all they see are the computer-generated graphics on their computer, phone, or tablet screens, just like when playing any other video game.

Live casinos are different because they use real people rather than relying solely on computer software. This means, when you play a live casino game, you’ll see a real dealer or croupier on the screen.

How does a live casino work?

For the player, live casinos work in pretty much the same way as other online casino games. You play through the same website or software and the rules are generally the same. You make the same types of bets (though the minimum and maximum bet sizes may be different).

When you play live casino games, you will see a live video feed that’s being streamed from a professional studio. On that video feed, there will be a human dealer and the same casino paraphernalia you would find in a physical gaming establishment. For example, if you’re playing roulette, the dealer will be standing next to a roulette wheel, while if you’re playing blackjack, you’ll see a table and specially adapted playing cards that are larger and have larger prints on them.

The dealer will control the game as they would in a land-based casino, dealing cards, spinning the roulette wheel, and telling you when and when not to place bets.

<h4>Why play live casino games?</h4>

Live casino games offer a different experience to the traditional online alternatives. It is one that is more closely aligned to what it’s like to play in a physical casino as you see a real human who can talk to you and exchange banter.

While the dealer can’t see or hear you, you can ask them questions to respond to their comments using the live chat functionality. Most online casinos will encourage their dealers to interact with players as it improves the experience.

Overall, live casinos are similar to the other ways you can play casino games but they bridge the gap between a physical gaming establishment and CGI online games.