Madden NFL 20 update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Madden NFL 20 Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Key Highlights

NFL Live Playbook Update, including new plays/formations from Super Bowl 54

Franchise Updates

General stability and Connectivity improvements

Fixed an issue with the ‘Route Runner’ Wide Receiver Archetype data that prevented those players from reaching a high OVR via progression DEV NOTE: List of ‘Route Runner’ Archetype players that were most likely to demonstrate this problem as they progress in Franchise leagues: Michael Thomas Davante Adams Julian Edelman Tyler Boyd Keenan Allen Amari Cooper Julio Jones Cooper Kupp Stefon Diggs



Gameplay Updates

NFL Live Playbook Updates: Added Gun Trey Y-Flex Weak offensive package to Chiefs NFL Live Playbook, which includes the Jet Chip Wasp play from the 3rd & 15 first-down conversion from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl 54



Added I-Form Pro PA TE Screen and Singleback Deuce Close PA Boot Corner Post to 49ers NFL Live Playbook

Added Singeback Deuce Close PA Slide TE Screen to 49ers, Broncos, Bengals, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Seahawks and Titans NFL Live Playbooks

Added Singleback Wing Slot PA Y Screen to Buccaneers and Vikings NFL Live Playbooks

Added Far Pro offensive formation to Browns NFL Live Playbook

Added Split Slot offensive formation to Bears NFL Live Playbook

Quarter Overload defensive formation added to Buccaneers, Cardinals, Ravens and Titans NFL Live Playbooks

Added Dime Rush defensive formation to Eagles, Jaguars and Redskins NFL Live Playbooks

Added 4-3 Even 6-1 defensive formation to Broncos and Seahawks NFL Live Playbooks

Fixed an issue causing zone swapping in 46 Cub Tampa 2

For the NFL Live Playbooks, updated offensive play-call AI to reflect the run/pass ratios for all teams based on the 2019 NFL Season data

DEV NOTE: As a reminder, NFL Live Playbooks can be found by toggling them on in the Team Select settings screen or via the Settings Menu on the Main Menu. In Franchise, these alternate playbooks can be toggled on for both users and AI teams by toggling them on via the Franchise Settings menu.

Fixed an issue allowing the QB to abort the hand-off animation when flipping a specific reverse play

Madden NFL 20 is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.