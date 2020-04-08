Madden NFL 20 update version 1.29 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that improves general stability and makes adjustments to the gameplay. Get the complete Madden NFL 20 update 1.29 patch notes below.

Madden NFL 20 Update Version 1.29 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Here is a detailed breakdown of what’s included in today’s title update:

Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue allowing defenders into the backfield unblocked with defensive formations such as Nickel 2-4-5 Odd

Fixed an additional issue allowing the ‘Nasty Streak’ Superstar ability to be used on players out of position

