Take-Two Interactive has released a set of new updates for Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 today. These updates address a number of issues with the game. You can get the complete Mafia 2 update 1.02 and Mafia 3 update 1.12 patch notes below.

Mafia 2 Update 1.02 And Mafia 3 Update 1.12 Full Patch Notes

MAFIA II: DEFINITIVE EDITION

Addressed a reported concern that the 2K Account icon was sometimes getting stuck on the screen

[PC] Addressed a reported concern that legacy saves were sometimes not working on Steam

[PS4] Improved game performance on PlayStation®4 consoles

[PS4] Addressed a reported concern that the “Enforcer” trophy would sometimes not unlock on PS4

Addressed reported concerns related to game audio

Addressed reported concerns related to refining gameplay

MAFIA III: DEFINITIVE EDITION