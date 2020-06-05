Maneater update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Maneater Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

This update is currently

Epic Game Store: Live

PlayStation 4: Live (Build 1.04)

Xbox 1: In Deployment – Sometime between later today and Monday is our current expectation (Build 1.0.7.0)

The changelog is as follows:

All Platforms

Save Game Added a backup save system where the game will keep two saves in a save slot incase one becomes unavailable so it can fallback to the previous Added additional protection to keep save files from being overwritten Added additional protection to the save system to keep saves from corrupting

Optimization and Environmental Optimized environmental buildings Optimization done to the map menu Optimization and Fixes done to particles that were impacting performance on all platforms Fixed the large crashed tanker in the prologue having geometry with missing collision Fixed a case where landmark audio cues would not play Fixed bridge geometry in Fawtick Bayou where the player shark could become stuck Fixed pontoon boat next to Flamingo Joe’s having the wrong textures Made sure fire that was missing from some Tiki torches and statutes was relit Fixed several environmental collision issues

Landmark and Collectables Retroactive fix for collectible and landmark objectives that got destroyed but still indicated you needed to complete/find them. You will need to re-enter an area to trigger this fix in each area. ( NOTE: This does not fix quests that show as being completed or objectives fulfilled but the reward was not given. This will be addressed in another update.)

Quest, Prey and Bounty Hunters Changed bounty hunters to no longer require diver kills to progress Balanced King Mackerel and Parrot Fish levels to give the same nutrients Fixed a situation where bounty hunter boss boats would linger after the boss and player shark had died in combat Fixed quest flow so that it will not break if players refuse to eat Pete’s hand Fixed a situation where infamy would not progress if players did not equip sonar Fixed a situation where the narrator would cut off Pete taunting the shark Fixed a situation where re-engaging bounty hunters after they had lost the player would not retrigger bounty hunter wave Fixed several cinematic frame issues Fixed a situation where multiple objectives of the same type could be selected for the waypoint

Player Shark and Combative Wildlife Fixed a situation where the player shark would revert to the prologue mother shark Fixed harpoons floating outside the shark player model without impaling it Fixed a situation where the shark mass in the UI would be incorrect with certain evolutions equipped Fixed a situation where the tiger shark skin would lose upgrades Fixed a situation where sharks that were knifing or above the surface and fast traveled to a grotto would be in the knifing state when they entered the grotto Fixed a situation where the biting player shark would bump prey away instead of biting it Fixed a situation where combative AI fins and limbs would shake if the player shark came close Fixed a situation where combative wild life would stop targeting the player if they played too long Fixed mother shark back of eye during a held bite, she would prefer if you did not look that closely

Menu Fixed loading screen hints that had incorrect text Updated credits



PS4:

Fixed a controller disconnection that could result in a freeze/crash and corrupt save

Added further Dynamic Resolution adjustments to improve framerate

XB1:

Fixed an issue where disconnecting the controller or switching profile would result in the game going back to the main menu without saving

Fixed an issue which could cause some hardware to shutdown

Fixed trees popping in during the opening cinematic

Fixed a situation where gore chunk geometry would stretch

Fixed a situation where the main menu UI would not update if the player signed into Xbox Live

PC

Fixed ESC button not being usable in Key Mapping or Video Settings

We apologize for the frustration these issues have caused you and thank you for your patience as we have worked to get them addressed. For all the latest keep your eyes here . We are continuing to work towards other fixes and QoL updates for all players.

Maneater is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.