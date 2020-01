Marvel Ultimate Alliance update version 3.0.1 is available to download now for the Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Update Version 3.0.1 Full Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where a controller couldn’t be added in multiplayer

Other bug fixes

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.