Marvel’s Avengers Gets a Launch Trailer

Square Enix has released a launch trailer for Marvel’s Avengers. This trailer is releasing close to a week before the launch of the full game.

Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new co-op focused action game from Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics. It has just received an open beta and will be available to play from September 4.

Square Enix has released a launch trailer of the game to showcase various gameplay and character combat.

Marvel’s Avengers is available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, and PC. Those who pre-order the game on PS4 will be able to get Beta Access, a Marvel Legacy Outfit pack, and an exclusive nameplate. While the Beta is already done and dusted, there is still a chance to get the Legacy Outfit pack and exclusive nameplate.

Marvel’s Avengers will be out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $59.99 for the standard edition of the game while there is a deluxe edition worth $79.99 that comes with Hex Pattern Logo and exclusive Obsidian Outfit pack for your Avengers, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, along with six exclusive Obsidian-themed nameplates to further customize your gameplay cosmetics.