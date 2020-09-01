Marvel’s Avengers update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Since this update is launching ahead of the full release of the game, this possibly includes all of the post-beta fixes. Get the list of patch notes for Marvel’s Avengers update 1.04 below.
Marvel’s Avengers Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (September 1 Update)
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment
- Additional UI fixes
- Additional performance improvements
BETA FIXES (Multiplatform) :
GENERAL
- Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed
- Save game optimizations
MATCHMAKING
- Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking
- Additional matchmaking improvements
CHARACTERS
- Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes
- Companion respawn improvements
- Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster
- Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning
- Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear
- Various other improvements
MISSIONS AND WAR ZONES
- Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight
- Missing strongbox fixes
OTHER
- Save game optimizations
- Fixed several reported crashes
- Rare crashes fixes
- Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu
BETA FIXES (PC-Specific):
- We have seen how some people struggled with severe stutters/lag and irregular performance and we have made several fixes that will solve or at least improve those.
- A variety of fixes for crashes seen during the beta have been implemented, which includes certain older systems not being able to launch at all, but also some that occurred rarely during gameplay. We will keep monitoring for other crashes and will release updates as we have them.
- Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking.
- We have made fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players.
- We have addressed some graphical issues, for example when using SSSR while having TAA turned off.
- We have solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature, especially when it was combined with HBAO+. With those fixes we recommend turning on Dynamic Screen Resolution again (at your desired minimum frame-rate) to ensure you are able to stick to your desired frame-rate no matter how hectic the game gets.
- We have brought in some initial improvements to our support for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with us planning more for launch.
- Various other smaller fixes and improvements