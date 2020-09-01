Marvel’s Avengers update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Since this update is launching ahead of the full release of the game, this possibly includes all of the post-beta fixes. Get the list of patch notes for Marvel’s Avengers update 1.04 below.

Marvel’s Avengers Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (September 1 Update)

Improvements to matchmaking

Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment

Additional UI fixes

Additional performance improvements

BETA FIXES (Multiplatform) :

GENERAL

Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed

Save game optimizations

MATCHMAKING

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Additional matchmaking improvements

CHARACTERS

Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes

Companion respawn improvements

Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster

Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning

Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear

Various other improvements

MISSIONS AND WAR ZONES

Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight

Missing strongbox fixes

OTHER

Save game optimizations

Fixed several reported crashes

Rare crashes fixes

Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu

BETA FIXES (PC-Specific):