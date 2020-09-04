Marvel’s Avengers update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The size of this update is just under 100 MB on PS4. As expected from the file size, this update is mostly a hotfix but judging from the comments posted by users on forums like reddit, this appears to have caused further issues with skins.

Apparently, after this update, some users lost their skins that they had unlocked in the game. We haven’t managed to discover this bug but if you have lost some skins recently, this might be a problem due to the recent updates.

Marvel’s Avengers Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (September 4 Update)

Various bug fixes and improvements.

These are the only known patch notes for this update. Let us know if you have noticed any other changes or issues after installing this patch.