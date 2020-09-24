Marvel’s Avengers update version 1.08 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The massive update for Marvel’s Avengers is available to download now. It weighs in at more than 11 GB, at least on the PS4. As for the patch notes, there are no official patch notes available but reddit users have listed some of the bugs that have been fixed.

Marvel’s Avengers Update Version 1.08 Full Patch Notes

Fixed Daily Missions

Villain sectors are now available

Iconic costumes are back again

Some of the weeklies are fixed

If you were facing any issues with the game, they might be fixed with this patch so make sure to get this update before continuing with the game.