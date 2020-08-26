Marvel’s Avengers War Table 3 Set For Premiere On September 1st

Square Enix has announced the third and likely final War Table live stream for Marvel’s Avengers ahead of its launch on September 4.

Marvel’s Avengers recently received a launch trailer for PS4. The game will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC while the next-generation upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be offered for free once the respective consoles have launched.

Today, Square Enix has confirmed the third War Table for Marvel’s Avengers. It will premiere on September 1 at 10:00 am PDT. You can watch it on YouTube or Twitch.

On September 1, the third Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release. Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers’ high-level content. The WAR TABLE will also dive deeper into the Avengers Initiative, where players hone their heroes to their ultimate versions after they finish the game’s Reassemble story campaign, as well as the game’s first post-launch content season. Minds will be blown and wishes granted as some of the game’s extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled, all of which will be made available at no additional cost. In addition, fans can anticipate several exclusive new videos as well as insight about the design and creation of Marvel’s Avengers. Attentive viewers may also spot hidden details to whet their appetite for future content and announcements.

Marvel’s Avengers will be out on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.