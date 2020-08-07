Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Pre-Order Available On Game UK, Potential Release Date Listed

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered has been leaked through Game UK. The game is also available for pre-order from the retailer although no official announcement has been made as of yet.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered is rumored to be one of the major announcements from EA for this year. It was supposed to get an announcement this Summer despite the lack of E3 but that hasn’t worked out so far. According to the rumor, this will be a remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy that brings them to the current generation consoles.

This was first spotted by a user on Twitter who found a listing for N7 (Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered) from a retailer. The listing had a release date of September 29, however, this could be simply a placeholder release date and name for this remaster.

This was then followed up by a reddit user who decided to pre-order the game through Game UK. He was not only able to secure a pre-order which had the same September 29 release date, but he also managed to find a page on Game UK that apparently referenced this upcoming codename for the trilogy. Game UK has just listed it as “DepPS4N7” where the Dep stands for deposit.

While there is no official announcement, a big retailer like Game UK accepting pre-orders does suggest that we could be on the verge of getting an announcement for this upcoming remaster. It won’t be a long wait in either case.