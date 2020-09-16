Mass Effect Trilogy Updated Box Art Spotted, Listed For PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered has been rumored multiple times and now it appears that we might be closer to an official announcement for this trilogy.

According to a listing that was posted by a Portuguese retailer, the remastered trilogy is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Have a look at this listing below since the original listing has been taken down now.

The release window for the remaster is listed for this October so it is quite close to an official announcement judging from this updated announcement. Nintendo has announced a third-party partner showcase for September 17 and judging from this leak, this remaster could end up as one of the announcements from EA.

Mass Effect is a critically acclaimed RPG from Bioware. Although a sequel that was released later for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC was critically panned, the original trilogy is still considered one of the best video games by many enthuaistics fans.