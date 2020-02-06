Metro Exodus update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Metro Exodus is available today for all platforms. It is releasing ahead of the new DLC expansion, Sam’s Story, which is out later this month.

Here are Metro Exodus update 1.07 patch notes.

Metro Exodus Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)



Stadia:

Added HDR Calibration screen.



Epic Games Store:

Fixed bug when DLC is locked on the first launch of the game even if the user purchased and installed it before.



Xbox PC GamePass:

Fixed bug when game always loads default video settings.



General PC:

Fixed random crash on DLC Two Colonels with RTX Ultra.

Fixed crash when the user tries to Alt + Tab in the game while using DX12 and OBS.

Fixed bug when HUD damage overlay is not scaled to the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Fixed random rare crash after a lot of alt-tabs.



Xbox:

Fixed rare crash while playing Volga level NG+ on the farm.

All platforms:

Added controller remapping options.

Fixed rare crash after using the door on the Captain’s boat on Volga.

Fixed multiple collision issues in Dead City.

Fixed bug when NPC’s don’t react to player after save/load after a Demon carries you.

Fixed incorrect hints while playing Volga level with “One weapon” New Game+ modifier.

Fixed missing terrain in the chase sequence in Dead Moscow.

Fixed locked camera shake after loading save data before the tank scene in Dead City.

Fixed bug when “Load” button is active in main menu even if there are no saves.

Fixed bug when sandstorm can spawn in Dead City with “Bad weather” mod in NG+.

Fixed rare freeze on Caspian level.

Fixed bug when player can die from gas zone at the start of NG+ with “My weapons set” mode if original playthrough finished with 0 filters.

Fixed bug in Dead City when player can see Blind One is disappearing.

Fixed bold text in “Load” menu in Korean language.

Fixed bug when player can be pushed out of world by the Blind One.

Fixed glittering light from some ceiling lamps in Two Colonels.

Fixed bug when game may crash after throwing several Molotov’s at the Bear in Taiga.

Fixed bug when some rail tracks near the terminal are disappearing under specific camera angles in Volga.

Fixed Anna’s head getting twisted on the crane before the caravan capture in Volga.

Metro Exodus is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.