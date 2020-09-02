Microsoft Flight Simulator update version 1.7.14.0 is available to download now for PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
This update resolve issue with the installation of the game. It implements several bug fixes. Get the complete patch notes below.
Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Version 1.7.14.0 Full Patch Notes
PATCH NOTES
STABILITY ISSUES
- The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
- The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted
INSTALLATION ISSUES
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
- The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
- The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
- The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)
CONTENT MANAGER
- The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
- The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
- The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated
SIMCONNECT
- Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience
OPTIMIZATION
- The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active
MARKETPLACE
- The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace