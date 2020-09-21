Microsoft purchases ZeniMax Media; now owns Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios and more

In a surprising turn of events today, Microsoft has announced via press release that they’ve purchase ZeniMax Media; parent company of Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 Billion.

The purchase means that Microsoft and the Xbox brand now own all studios under the ZeniMax Media umbrella including:

Bethesda Game Studios

id Software

ZeniMax Online Studios

Arkane Studios

MachineGames

Tango Gameworks

Alpha Dog Games

Roundhouse Studios

All these studios are home to storied franchises. Some of the highlighting franchises that Microsoft obtains with the deal are:

The Elders Scrolls

Fallout

Doom

Dishonored

The Evil Within

Prey

Quake

Raghe

Starfield

Wolfenstein

This is probably the biggest deal in gaming in a long time and Microsoft throwing around so much cash enforces their interest in the gaming industry. With things looking super bleak in the early Xbox One days to what the situation is right now, the Xbox team and Phil Spencer have certainly turned things around.

What do you think about the announcement? How do you think Microsoft and Xbox are going to handle the franchises? I’m interested to see how upcoming PlayStation exclusive games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are going to be handled. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.