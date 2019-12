Minecraft update version 2.01 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which is out now.

Minecraft update 2.01 is available today for PS4. It is a simple hotfix that addresses some crashes and minor bugs that were introduced in the game after the last update.

Minecraft Update Version 2.01 Full Patch Notes For PS4

– Minor bug and crash fixes

The game has been updated to the Bedrock Version on PS4 bringing support for cross-platform play as well.