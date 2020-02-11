Minecraft update version 2.03 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mojang has released a new hotfix update for the game. Here are the details on what is fixed with Minecraft update 2.03 patch notes.

Minecraft Update Version 2.03 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixes:

Cr ashes / Performance Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay 256x resolution packs are now restricted on Xbox One to prevent crashing This is a temporary solution until we have the crashing issue resolved Fixed a crash that could occur in certain worlds ( MCPE-59756



General Split-screen will now display a message to join when the main controller is disconnected Realms can no longer be purchased if not logged into Xbox Live Players that are not linked to a Nintendo account on Switch are once again able to edit characters Fixed an issue where joinable friends on Nintendo Switch were still visible after the world has been closed



Gameplay Auto-jump will no longer trigger unexpectedly when trying to walk through open doors ( MCPE-52213 Further fixes will be made in the future to allow auto-jump to work more consistently, for example, when trying to jump up one block through an open door



Blocks Restored kelp growth to its proper, faster rate ( MCPE-57330 Bamboo in Flower Pots are no longer empty after converting a world from Editions



Items Crafting multiple Honey Blocks now returns the correct amount of empty glass bottles on a 2×2 grid ( MCPE-58579



User Interface The ‘Sign In’ button is now scaled properly on all platforms Fixed placeholder text appearing on the pause menu when hosting a game without an internet connection



Add-Ons Entities no longer stop moving when the ‘circle_around_anchor’ behavior is added via a component group added by an event and/or there was a block close to their hitbox



Minecraft is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.