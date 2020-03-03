Minecraft update version 2.05 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which can be downloaded now.

The developers of the game have released a new update today for the PS4 version resolving some bugs and fixing crashes. As it is usually the case with such updates, the patch notes don’t go into detail on what is fixed.

You can view Minecraft update 2.05 patch notes below.

Minecraft Update Version 2.05 Full Patch Notes For PS4

Minor bug and crash fixes

The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.