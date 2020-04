Minecraft update version 2.06 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is another hotfix that aims to resolve minor bugs and crashes. Get the update 2.06 patch notes below.

Minecraft Update Version 2.06 Full Patch Notes

Minor bug and crash fixes

The game has been updated to the Bedrock version since the start of the 2.00 update. It has been getting frequent patches from Microsoft now.