Minecraft update version 2.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which is available to download now.
The new patch for Minecraft has added the Nether content to the PS4 version. It implements new biomes and mobs in the game. It should be available on all platforms including the PS4. Get the complete Minecraft update 2.07 patch notes below.
Minecraft Update Version 2.07 Full Patch Notes For PS4
- Explore new biomes and discover new mobs in the Nether Update!
Here are the features of this Nether update.
- Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
- Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Hoglins
- Added Netherite
- Added Piglins
- Added ruined portals
- Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
- Added Striders
- Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Zoglins
- Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled
- Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled
- Added bastion remnants
- Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
- Added new Nether blocks
- Added the Soul Speed enchantment
- Added the lodestone
- Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge
- You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser
- Added the target block
- Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
- Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile
- Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks
- Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing
- Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks
- Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
- Entities now get pushed by flowing lava
- Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds
- Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player
- Huge fungi will now only grow on its matching type of nylium
- Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability
- Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure
- Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village
- TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile
- The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted
- Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
- Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time
- Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically
- Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles
- When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn
- When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters
Minecraft is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.