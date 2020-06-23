Minecraft update version 2.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update which is available to download now.

The new patch for Minecraft has added the Nether content to the PS4 version. It implements new biomes and mobs in the game. It should be available on all platforms including the PS4. Get the complete Minecraft update 2.07 patch notes below.

Minecraft Update Version 2.07 Full Patch Notes For PS4

Explore new biomes and discover new mobs in the Nether Update!

Here are the features of this Nether update.

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser

Added the target block

Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice

Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile

Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks

Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing

Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks

Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack

Entities now get pushed by flowing lava

Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds

Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player

Huge fungi will now only grow on its matching type of nylium

Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability

Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure

Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village

TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile

The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted

Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft

Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time

Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically

Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles

When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn

When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters

